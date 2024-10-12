Algert Global LLC Has $130,000 Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,473 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director David P. Malone sold 10,428 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $132,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,985.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David P. Malone sold 10,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $132,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,985.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $132,717.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at $267,071.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,831 shares of company stock valued at $323,657. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

