78,018 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tilray by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 355,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tilray by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 1,077.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 156,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. Tilray’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

