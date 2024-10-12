11,867 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 155.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Xerox by 45.0% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Xerox Stock Up 1.4 %

XRX stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.57. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

