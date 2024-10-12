Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 1,598.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 1,961,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after acquiring an additional 918,265 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth $2,410,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 126.7% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,582,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.05. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.