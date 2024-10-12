Algert Global LLC Invests $128,000 in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 659.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 123,635 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,387,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 39.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 42.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Price Performance

DSP opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $711 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,695.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,921 shares of company stock valued at $99,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

