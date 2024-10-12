Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,722.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,722.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas M. Schosser acquired 7,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,663.93. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 2.9 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

