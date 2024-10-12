11,492 Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 43.6% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 24.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 26.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

