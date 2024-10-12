Algert Global LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7,689.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 54.21 and a current ratio of 54.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -128.21%.

In related news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,278.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

