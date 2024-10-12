The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRP opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.