The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 6,078 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,883 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE ADT opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.92.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.