The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,510 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.