iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 790.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.