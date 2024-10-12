The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.24 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

