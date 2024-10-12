The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

