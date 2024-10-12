The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.24 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 491.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.97%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

