The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,958 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,554,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after buying an additional 164,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,180,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 290,188 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 768,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth $16,916,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 537,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 399,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

DRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

DRS stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

