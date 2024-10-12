Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 44.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRON shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 0.6 %

Disc Medicine stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

