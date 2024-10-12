RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RxSight were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter worth $3,429,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 698.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 111,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other RxSight news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,605 shares of company stock worth $1,284,860. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

