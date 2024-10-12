The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 291,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $96.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

