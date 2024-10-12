The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,961 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of MYR Group worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $181.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.93.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

