The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 589 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Patrick Industries worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 146,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 68,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,889,000 after acquiring an additional 221,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $141.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

