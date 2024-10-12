The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 32,846 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 418,615 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 305,156 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,051.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,051.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,902. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

