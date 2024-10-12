Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 157,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after purchasing an additional 789,496 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,067,327.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,067,327.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,797.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,485. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

