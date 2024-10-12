The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

LCI Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

LCII opened at $117.42 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.