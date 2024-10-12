Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as low as $11.12. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 1,015 shares trading hands.

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $60.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

