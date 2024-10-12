TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.07. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 19,562 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
