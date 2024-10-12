TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.07. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 19,562 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $250,635.00, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.36.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.