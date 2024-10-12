SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.49. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 117,932 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCYX

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $57.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 57.41% and a negative net margin of 366.09%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gonzalez David Angulo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 507,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,783.27. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,153 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,237,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.