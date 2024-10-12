Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,036.71 ($92.09) and traded as low as GBX 6,860 ($89.78). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 6,880 ($90.04), with a volume of 1,987 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GDWN

Goodwin Price Performance

Goodwin Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £516.69 million, a PE ratio of 3,071.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,229.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,036.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 66.50 ($0.87) dividend. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Goodwin’s payout ratio is 5,937.50%.

About Goodwin

(Get Free Report)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.