Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Uber Technologies Call Options (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 135,380 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 82,139 call options.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 156,158 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 193.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,957 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 58.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,184 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.