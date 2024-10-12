AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,947.31 ($25.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,830 ($23.95). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,840 ($24.08), with a volume of 26,000 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

AB Dynamics Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £422.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3,118.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,925.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.20.

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

