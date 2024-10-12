Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fidelity National Information Services Call Options (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,464 call options on the company. This is an increase of 217% compared to the typical volume of 2,672 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

