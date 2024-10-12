Upstart Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 107,867 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the average volume of 70,915 call options.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $61,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,980,504.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $48,487.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,006.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,980,504.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,459 shares of company stock worth $7,789,750. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Upstart by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.61.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

