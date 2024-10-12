Celestica Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 13,088 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 137% compared to the average volume of 5,529 call options.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 90.0% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $63.06 on Friday. Celestica has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

