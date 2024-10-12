Apollo Global Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 16,372 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 11,745 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after acquiring an additional 126,859 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,522,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.