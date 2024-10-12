Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 141,639 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 564% compared to the typical volume of 21,329 call options.

UP Fintech Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.93. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 53.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

