Traders Buy High Volume of Mobileye Global Call Options (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 38,387 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,000 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 807.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,364,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,347,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 94,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 4.9 %

MBLY stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Mobileye Global’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

