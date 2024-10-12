Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,650 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 1,687 call options.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). On average, analysts predict that NextDecade will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc bought 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,522,767.50. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,522,767.50. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NextDecade by 21.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $108,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

