Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,650 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 1,687 call options.
NextDecade Price Performance
Shares of NEXT stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). On average, analysts predict that NextDecade will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at NextDecade
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NextDecade by 21.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $108,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextDecade
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.