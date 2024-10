BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.33. BioCorRx shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

BioCorRx Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.60.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

