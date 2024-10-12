BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.33. BioCorRx shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
BioCorRx Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.60.
BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About BioCorRx
BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioCorRx
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.