Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $91,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 185.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Donaldson by 21.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $73.82 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $198,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,112.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $198,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,112.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,575.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

