Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $81,000 Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 866.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 113.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $211.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.40 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. As a group, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,844.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,887. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,844.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

