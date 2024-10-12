Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,322 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fluor by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,992,000 after purchasing an additional 614,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fluor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after buying an additional 323,111 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $47,559,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fluor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,052,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

NYSE:FLR opened at $51.06 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

