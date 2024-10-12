Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $107.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -156.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -475.36%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

