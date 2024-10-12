Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,341 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.