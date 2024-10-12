Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,507 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,468,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 277,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 371.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,514,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,665,000 after purchasing an additional 90,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

