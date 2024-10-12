Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 4,489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $1,502,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Avantor by 128.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 460,691 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,058,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

