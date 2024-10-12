Truist Financial Corp Acquires 24,806 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,806 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,011,765,000 after purchasing an additional 684,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,813,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,343,849,000 after buying an additional 714,346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after buying an additional 20,843,193 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,644,000 after buying an additional 19,980,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,127,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245,046 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNQ opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

