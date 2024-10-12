Truist Financial Corp Sells 246 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $284.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.