Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,681,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $23,032,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 569,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 186,475 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $13,076,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4,353.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 278,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $43.82.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 138.81%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,306.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

