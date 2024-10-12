Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 6,586 iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 99,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $702.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

