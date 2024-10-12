Marshall Wace LLP Invests $304,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 104,829 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $11.34 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $603.14 million, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDOT

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 162,243 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,091,483.55. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 162,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,925,824.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,091,483.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.